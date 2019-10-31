US vaping illnesses rise to 1,888 with pace picking up again

File – In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. The U.S. government has refined how it is measuring an outbreak of breathing illnesses in people who vape, now counting only cases that are most closely linked to electronic cigarette use. Health officials on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 said 380 confirmed cases and probable cases have been reported in 36 states and one U.S. territory. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

(AP) — The number of U.S. vaping illnesses has jumped again, reaching more than 1,800 cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 1,888 confirmed and probable cases have been reported in 49 states. An Illinois report brings the toll to 38 deaths in 24 states.

The total is 284 higher than what the government reported last week and a larger increase than seen in several weeks. Officials say the previous slowdown could have been caused by reporting delays.

The outbreak appears to have started in March. No single ingredient, electronic cigarette or vaping device has been linked to all the illnesses. Most who got sick said they vaped products containing THC, the high-inducing ingredient in marijuana.

In Alabama, healthcare providers have reported nine cases of lung disease associated with e-cigarette product use as of Wednesday. The nine cases, five confirmed and four probable, are included in the national counts for the CDC.

Health officials urge people to avoid vaping, particularly products containing THC and purchased off the street.

