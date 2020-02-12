U.S. Marshals: 2 law enforcement officers injured,suspect dead in Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE, MD (WIAT & CNN) The U.S. Marshals in Baltimore say two law enforcement officers have been injured after a police-involved shooting in the northeast area.

According to officials, the shooting was reported Wednesday afternoon in the area of the 5900 block of Radecke Avenue near Sinclair Lane, a neighborhood of garden-style rowhomes.

There is Law Enforcement activity in the area of Radecke Av & Cedonia Av 21206. Expect road closures and traffic delays. Avoid the area. #BalTraffic — Baltimore OEM (@BaltimoreOEM) February 12, 2020

Several reports that at least two officers were trying to apprehend a suspect when the shooting happened.

Authorities have confirmed that the suspect is dead.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and FBI are responding to the scene.

No further information was immediately released.