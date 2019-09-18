U.S. Attorney and DEA announce information gathered in an undercover trip to Mexico

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Clay Morris will hold a press conference to announce information gathered from a recent covert trip to Mexico and to the State of Sinaloa which is the home of the Sinaloa Cartel.

The DEA selected a delegation of law enforcement members from the State of Alabama, who were briefed in Mexico City at the highest levels and then saw firsthand a methamphetamine lab in Sinaloa that was recently seized by Mexican authorities.

The crime intelligence collected, along with photographs and videos, will be shared at the press conference.

BIRMINGHAM – A delegation of law enforcement members from the State of Alabama, recently returned from a covert trip to Mexico and to the State of Sinaloa, home of the Sinaloa Cartel, announced U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Clay Morris.

“The efforts and actions of this Alabama delegation underscores the commitment and lengths to which law enforcement in the state will go to ensure the safety of its citizens and fully understand the breadth and sophistication of the enemy we face,” Town said. “That enemy is not just the cartels. It is not just the dealers. That enemy is also addiction and abuse. The entire delegation owes its thanks to the DEA for making arduous coordination look effortless.”

“It is the hope and prayer of this delegation of law enforcement executives that the citizens of Alabama understand that we are steadfast in our combined efforts to keep our communities safe,” Morris said. “Collectively, we will not tolerate the destruction drug trafficking brings to our great state. We witnessed firsthand the lengths Mexican drug cartels will go to fuel the disease of addiction. We are resolved to do everything in our power to stem the flow drugs into Alabama.”

On September 11, 2019, a delegation of twelve federal, state and local law enforcement officials traveled to Mexico to see, hear and smell the sophistication of the illegal narcotics trade there. The delegation was briefed in Mexico City at the highest levels. The delegation was in country for less than 72 hours, traveled nearly 5500 total miles and was constantly under the heavily armed protection of United States and Mexican law enforcement. The crime intelligence accumulated by the delegation was immeasurable, only countered by the amount of narcotics activity with but one primary destination…the United States.

The overall message was clear, narcotics trafficking and production in Mexico is dominating the drug trade in the United States. Heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and even cocaine egressing from Columbia, are all being trafficked into the United States by the drug trade in Mexico. The precursor chemicals are being sourced primarily from China, but chemists working for the cartels are unfortunately making strides sourcing the precursor materials inside of Mexico. The profit margins for fentanyl and methamphetamine are driving the drug trade by the cartels.

The members of the delegation were:

Jay Town – U.S. Attorney, Alabama Northern District

Louis Franklin – U.S. Attorney, Alabama Middle District

Richard Moore – U.S. Attorney, Alabama Southern District

Clay Morris – Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Birmingham, New Orleans Division

Sean Stephen – Group Supervisor, Birmingham, New Orleans Division

Steven Marshall, Alabama Attorney General

John Harold Taylor – Alabama Law Enforcement Secretary

Kevin Turner – Sheriff, Madison County, Alabama

Barry Matson – Executive Director, Alabama District Attorney’s Association

Nicholas Derzis – Chief of Police, Hoover Police Department

Robert Broussard – District Attorney, Madison County, Alabama

Bryan Taylor – General Counsel, Governor of Alabama

The press conference is taking place at the DEA Birmingham Office located on 18th Street North.