Two teens charged in Atlanta mall shooting

ATLANTA, GA (WIAT & CNN) Two teens are facing charges after a shooting in an Atlanta mall over the weekend.

Cobb County Police say the shooting happened Saturday in the food court of the Cumberland mall after a fight took place.

Authorities have identified the two suspects as 18-year-old Zaire Dhanoolal and 19-year-old Joweer Ponce.

Dhanoolal is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Ponce is charged with reckless conduct and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.


According to Police an 18-year-old boy was shot in the neck area and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. A witness reported one of the suspects pointed a gun at him but he was not shot.

After the shooting incident, the mall closed temporarily.

The shooting is under investigation.

