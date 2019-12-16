Two teens charged in Atlanta mall shooting

ATLANTA, GA (WIAT & CNN) Two teens are facing charges after a shooting in an Atlanta mall over the weekend.
Cobb County Police say the shooting happened Saturday in the food court of the Cumberland mall after a fight took place.
Authorities have identified the two suspects as 18-year-old Zaire Dhanoolal and 19-year-old Joweer Ponce.
Dhanoolal is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Ponce is charged with reckless conduct and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.
According to Police an 18-year-old boy was shot in the neck area and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. A witness reported one of the suspects pointed a gun at him but he was not shot.
After the shooting incident, the mall closed temporarily.
The shooting is under investigation.