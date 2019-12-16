Two teens charged in Atlanta mall shooting

ATLANTA, GA (WIAT & CNN) Two teens are facing charges after a shooting in an Atlanta mall over the weekend.

Cobb County Police say the shooting happened Saturday in the food court of the Cumberland mall after a fight took place.

Authorities have identified the two suspects as 18-year-old Zaire Dhanoolal and 19-year-old Joweer Ponce.

Dhanoolal is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Ponce is charged with reckless conduct and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.



According to Police an 18-year-old boy was shot in the neck area and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. A witness reported one of the suspects pointed a gun at him but he was not shot.

*No Active Shooter at Cumberland Mall*

We are continuing to gather information but this is not an active shooter event. It appears this was an isolated incident. Once we get more information we will update. @wsbtv @FOX5Atlanta @11AliveNews @cbs46 @ajc @mdjonline — Cobb County Police (@cobbpolice1) December 14, 2019

Yes, shots were fired. But not randomly. Hence, no ACTIVE SHOOTER. Updated information indicates involved parties know one another, therefore incident was isolated to them. Still gathering more info. @wsbtv @FOX5Atlanta @11AliveNews @cbs46 @ajc @mdjonline https://t.co/XodhAHY45y — Cobb County Police (@cobbpolice1) December 14, 2019

After the shooting incident, the mall closed temporarily.

The shooting is under investigation.