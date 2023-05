WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two students were arrested at Oakman Middle School on Monday after the principal was told a student was in possession of a handgun.

According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, the principal alerted the school resource officer and the pair were able to find the handgun and the students in possession of it.

The students are not being identified due to their age. The sheriff’s office said there is no evidence of any threat to the school.