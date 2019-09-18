Two deputies shot while issuing a warrant; 1 critical

MEMPHIS, TN – (WIAT) We are following breaking news of two deputies shot while issuing a warrant in Memphis.

According to the Memphis Police Department, it happened around 3:30 p.m. as deputies were serving a felony warrant on Haven Circle.

Officials say somehow there was a confrontation when the deputies entered the house that led to the eruption of gunfire.

WATCH: Two Deputies shot in Memphis, Tennessee.

Two Shelby County Deputies shot in Memphis, Tennessee BREAKING LIVE: Two Deputies shot in Memphis, Tennessee. Working to get more details.

Authorities say both deputies are in the hospital. One of the two deputies is listed in critical condition.

The suspect involved in the shooting was shot and killed on the scene.

TBI is on the scene and taking on the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation.