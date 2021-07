Tuscaloosa Police are investigating a shooting at the Ramada Inn on Skyland Blvd. (CBS42.com)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police are investigating a shooting at the Ramada Inn on Skyland Blvd.

Police said a person of interest is in custody and the shooting victim is being treated for injuries. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

