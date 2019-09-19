2 teens charged with capital murder in shooting at Woodlawn Manor in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Update (9/20): The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit has arrested two suspects in the murder of a man at Woodlawn Manor Wednesday night.

16-year-old Javaris Delshon and 17-year-old Yqwain Malik Hawkins have been brought into custody and have been charged with capital murder.

TVCU says the incident spiraled from an attempted robbery of Christopher Fountain at the apartment complex.

No other information has been released at this time.

Original (9/19): Tuscaloosa police want to know who shot and killed a person at an apartment complex.

Officers were called to the Woodlawn Manor Apartments on 1st Avenue near James I. Harrison Parkway before midnight on Thursday. When they arrived, they found one person dead.

Investigators have not released any additional information. We will update this story as soon as we learn anything new.

This is the third fatal shooting in Tuscaloosa this week.