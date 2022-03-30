TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa City Council is moving forward with demolishing the aging Benjamin Barnes YMCA building and rebuilding a new facility at the McDonald Hughes Community Center.

Councilwoman Raevan Howard is calling the council’s decision a major victory for children in West Tuscaloosa.

“I am very excited about the decision that was made last night by the majority of the council it was a 5-2 vote. This is not just about district 1 or 2 but this is about us doing something very great grand and awesome for all the children that live in Tuscaloosa county”.

Tuesday night after a heated debate the Council voted 5-2 to select the McDonald Hughes Community Center as the site for a new facility for the Benjamin Barnes YMCA in the city’s West End.

Former Tuscaloosa NAACP director Jerry Carter opposes the project and says building a new YMCA a half mile away is the wrong move.

“As much as I respect the council and the vote I totally disagree with the outcome, and I think it’s going to be a death sentence to District one as it can get. It is going to make it that much harder for children who don’t have parents who can drive them there so it will be an obstacle for the parents to deal with”.

Raevan Howard disagrees, saying the possibilities are endless.

“The Mcdonald Hughes Community center where we voted to have this facility built last night theres opportunities for us to expand and do more than just a Benjamin Barnes YMCA, but we could make this sports complex for the YMCA and right now it seems the possibilities are endless”.

The Benjamin Barnes YMCA was built in 1961, the new facility could cost as much as ten million dollars. Raevan Howard believes construction could be finished in two years.