Tulsa searches for remains of victims of 1921 race massacre; over 300 killed in riot

by: The Associated Press, CBS Newspath

Oaklawn Cemetery, Tulsa, Oklahoma – Courtesy: CBS

TULSA, Okla. (Tulsa World) —(AP & CBS) Tulsa is continuing efforts to search for remains of victims of a 1921 race massacre. The Tulsa World reports that officials announced Monday that a test excavation will be conducted at Oaklawn Cemetery in April.

State archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck says the excavations will provide much more detail than geophysical surveys that were done in October.


Tulsa’s mayor announced in 2018 that the city would re-examine sites in search of victims of the 1921 massacre.

As many as 300 people were killed during a riot that occured over the course of 16 hours, when mobs of white residents attacked black residents and businesses.

