Tuesday, September 24th is National Voter Registration Day

(WIAT) Are you registered to vote? Do you want your voice to be heard in the upcoming election? Or do you know someone who is not registered?

Tuesday, September 24th is the day to get it done – it is National Voter Registration Day.

If you aren’t registered to vote you register online here.

According to Alabama.gov, as of September 20th, there are 3.519 million registered voters in Alabama.

The last day to register to vote or update your voter registration is the 15th day prior to the election. To submit an application to register to vote, you must:

Be a citizen of the United States.

Live in the state of Alabama

Not be barred from voting by reason of a disqualifying felony conviction.

Not have been judged “mentally incompetent” in a court of law.

Also, you must have a valid Alabama Driver’s License or valid nondriver’s identification card to submit your application electronically.

The Alabama Secretary of State has a variety of services for those wanting to register to vote:

To check your voter registration status and polling location, go here.

You can have a form mailed to you by filling out an online application or calling 1-800-274-8683. You can also download and complete a form to submit here.

The applications must be returned to the Board of Registrars where the applicant resides or to the Secretary of State’s Office at

Office of the Secretary of State

Elections Division

PO Box 5616

Montgomery, AL 36103

You can submit a voter registration electronically here.

The voter registration drive comes ahead of the 2020 presidential elections.

Alabama’s presidential primaries are March 3 before election day on Nov. 3.

If you want to vote in the Presidential election you will need to be registered. The Presidential election takes place on November 3rd.