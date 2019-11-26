Trump holding ‘homecoming’ rally in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump has returned to Florida for what his campaign has dubbed a “homecoming rally.”
Trump will be holding the event in Sunrise, Florida as part of a continued bid to keep his numbers up in a state that will crucial to winning reelection in 2020.
It will be Trump’s first rally in the state since he officially changed his residency from New York to his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach.
Trump had complained about being mistreated by New York officials investigating his conduct.
WATCH: TRUMP HOLDS ‘ HOMECOMING’ RALLY IN FLORIDA
He is scheduled to spend his Thanksgiving holiday in Florida again this year.