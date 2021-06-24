Trial date set for Birmingham police detective involved in 2020 ‘love triangle’ murder

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WIAT) — A trial date for the former Birmingham Police detective involved in the April 2020 ‘love triangle’ murder has been set for July 25, 2022.

Alfreda Fluker, 40, is charged with the murder of Kanisha Necole Fuller and the attempted murder of Mario Theodore White, another Birmingham Police detective she was romantically involved with at the time, according to police.

Fuller was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in an unmarked Birmingham Police vehicle when police responded to reports of shots heard near Pearson Avenue the night of Friday, April 10, 2020. Fuller died the next morning after being transported to UAB Hospital.

Police Chief Patrick Smith called the shooting domestic in nature, a “love triangle gone bad.”

Last June, Fulker was denied bond and still remains in jail.

According to the court filing, the state of Alabama has until August 14, 2021 to notify Fulker’s defense if they intend to seek the death penalty.