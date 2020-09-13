Tracking The Tropics: Sally Strengthening

Tropical Storm Sally is currently brining heavy rain to Southwest Florida as it enters the Gulf of Mexico. Sally has quickly gathered strength as its traveled through the Florida Keys, and as of right now is forecasted to travel NW through the Gulf of Mexico & strengthen into a hurricane by Monday. Sally is expected to make landfall in Southeast Louisiana late Monday/early Tuesday. As it curves Northeast & moves inland, it will likely pass through Central Alabama as a tropical depression. Excessive rainfall is likely across much of our region. Most likely, we could be looking at flooding across low-lying areas with 3 to 4” of rain likely through Thursday afternoon. Obviously with any tropical storm, uncertainty remains high. Therefore, we’ll need to fine-tune our forecast as Sally gets closer. For now, be prepared for travel plans to be impacted this week with potential flooding along major roadways.