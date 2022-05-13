BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham City Schools teacher was named Alabama Teacher of the Year at a ceremony in Montgomery Wednesday night.

Reggie White, a teacher at Booker T. Washington K-8 school in Titusville, was chosen by The Alabama State Board of Education to serve as the state’s official ambassador for public education and the teaching profession.



White, a Choctaw County native, sat down with CBS 42 News Anchor Sherri Jackson to discuss what this award meant to him.

“I am so honored and have so much gratitude in my heart to get the opportunity to celebrate teachers,” he said.



White will spend the next year speaking to civic and professional organizations, P-12 schools, colleges and universities; conducting workshops for teachers; and writing newspaper and magazine articles.



