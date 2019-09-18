Three confirmed deaths in connection to the deadly mosquito-borne EEE Virus

(WIAT & CBS) The death toll from the Eastern Equine Encephalitis, also known as EEE, has risen to three in the U.S.

Health officials say the death toll in Michigan has now increased to two after confirming a second person has died from the Virus Tuesday.

Michigan State leaders are urging residents in several counties to cancel or postpone outdoor events. Health experts say this is the state’s worst outbreak of the potentially deadly mosquito-borne virus in more than a decade.

At least 20 cases of a potentially deadly mosquito virus have now been reported in five states. Michigan, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Jersey, and North Carolina.

In Rhode Island, Officials say two more people have been diagnosed with the disease. That brings the states the total number of cases to three, including one death.



In Massachusetts, Officials say there were eight human EEE cases including one person who died.

The three states where people died from the EEE virus, are Massachusetts, Rhode Island and now Michigan.

What is the EEE virus?

The EEE virus is Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE), which is a rare but serious disease caused by a virus. EEE can be spread through the bite of an infected mosquito.

What are the symptoms of EEE?

The first symptoms of EEE are fever (often 103º to 106ºF), stiff neck, headache, and lack of energy.



Health experts say these symptoms show up three to ten days after a bite from an infected mosquito. Inflammation and swelling of the brain, called encephalitis, is the most dangerous and frequent serious complication. The disease gets worse quickly and some patients may go into a coma within a week.

There is no treatment for EEE.