CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – Thousands made their way up and down Central Alabama roads Friday marking the official start of spring break for families.

At the Chilton County rest area on I-65 South, drivers took a quick break from their journeys to their vacation destinations.

“We wanted to get out of the cold weather in Michigan and we know Destin’s a nice place,” Charlie Mann said. “It was bumper to bumper from Detroit until we got off at this rest stop. I’ve never seen traffic like that in my life.”

Friday was the first trip the Mann family took since the pandemic started two years ago.

Congestion and construction were common Friday on the interstates nationwide, according to motorists at the Clanton rest area.

Even with that heavier traffic volume, many families said driving was the more affordable option.

“The price of the airline tickets were a lot more this time,” Heather Roberts said. “Cheaper here than they were in Michigan, so not as bad here.”

At the end of the day, these motorists said it’s important to make these trips happen– even if gas prices are high.

“It doesn’t look like [gas prices] slowed anyone else down,” Mark Traugh said. “They’re all out on the highway.”

AAA spokesperson Clay Ingram said high gas prices don’t typically impact spring break travel plans because overall it’s a small portion of their budget. He said they find a way to cut back to still get these trips in.