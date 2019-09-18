The Latest: Trump says California can’t set fuel standards

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and California’s fuel emissions standards (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump says his administration is revoking California’s authority to set auto mileage standards stricter than those issued by federal regulators.

In a tweet, Trump said his move would result in less expensive and safer cars. He insisted that new cars would be cleaner, even as they burn more gasoline than they would have under Obama-era fuel efficiency standards he wants to replace.

California’s authority to set its own, tougher emissions standards goes back to a waiver issued by Congress during passage of the Clean Air Act in 1970.

Even before the announcement revoking that authority, California and environmental groups said they planned legal action.

WATCH: Attorney General Becerra, Governor Gavin Newsom, and CARB Chair Nichols discuss Clean Car Standards

President Trump tweets:

The Trump Administration is revoking California’s Federal Waiver on emissions in order to produce far less expensive cars for the consumer, while at the same time making the cars substantially SAFER. This will lead to more production because of this pricing and safety…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2019

…. advantage, and also due to the fact that older, highly polluting cars, will be replaced by new, extremely environmentally friendly cars. There will be very little difference in emissions between the California Standard and the new U.S. Standard, but the cars will be…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2019

….far safer and much less expensive. Many more cars will be produced under the new and uniform standard, meaning significantly more JOBS, JOBS, JOBS! Automakers should seize this opportunity because without this alternative to California, you will be out of business. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2019

12:10 a.m.

California officials and environmental groups are criticizing the Trump administration’s expected decision to revoke the state’s authority to set auto mileage standards.

An announcement is planned Wednesday at the Washington headquarters of the Environmental Protection Agency.

California has long pushed automakers to adopt more fuel-efficient passenger vehicles that emit less pollution. A dozen states and the District of Columbia follow California’s fuel economy standards.

The Trump administration asserts that only the federal government has the power to regulate greenhouse gas emissions and fuel economy.