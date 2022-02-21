TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — In a move to save money and provide more quality education, Talladega City Schools will consolidate at the beginning of next school year.

Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee says Graham Elementary will close it’s doors, but will be repurposed as a central office building for the school system.

“Because we are not only concerned with our students, we are concerned with the employees that we have,” Dr. Lee said.

He says students from Graham will be moved to other elementary schools like Salter or Houston, and certain grades will go to certain schools. He says not only will this plan improve learning, but it will keep more staff on.

“Based upon this plan, we lose 4 to 6. So, once again, it was what we believe is reallocating those units to give us many more state provided units, and will lessen the amount we would have come out of local funds,” Dr. Lee said.

Parents at Monday’s meeting like Victor Wilson agree with the board’s decision.

“It was the best way we had to go was to consolidate,” Wilson said. “The kids….they will be better able to learn with that school closed.”

Dr. Lee believes this move will go a long way with Talladega City Schools.

“And so, we want to take our stab at it. To make sure we’re getting our kids in the best situation possible,” Dr. Lee said.

Dr. Lee says as soon as summer break starts, they will start getting buildings ready for the transition into next year.