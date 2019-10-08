Suspicious packages found outside the Supreme Court steps

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (CBS & WIAT) Capitol police are investigating reports of two suspicious packages that are found outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.





According to Capitol Police, they found one found package near the steps of the Supreme Court and another somewhere across the street.



WATCH: Suspicious packages found outside the Supreme Court

Authorities work to clear suspicious packages at Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. BREAKING LIVE: Authorities work to clear suspicious packages at Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. Posted by CBS 42 on Tuesday, October 8, 2019

After checking out the items, FBI said the packaged had been cleared and there was no threat to the public.

Tuesday marks the second day of the Supreme Court’s fall session.

The justices are reviewing cases relating to LGBT issues Tuesday: Bostock v. Clayton County, Georgia; and Zarda v. Altitude Express – employment discrimination case looking at whether employees can be fired because of their sexual orientation.



As well as R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Homes v. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission – whether Title VII prohibits discrimination against transgender people based on (1) their status as transgender or (2) sex stereotyping under Price Waterhouse v. Hopkins.



Protesters have been in the area of the Supreme Court all day as well, ahead of the high-profile cases.