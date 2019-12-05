Suspect charged in deadly Montevallo shooting, bond set at more than $1 million

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WIAT) — We now have more information regarding a deadly shooting near Montevallo that took place mid-November. According to court documents, suspect Derious Garner has been charged with attempted murder, reckless attempted murder with a gun and two counts of second degree “receiving stolen property.” He is held on a $1.01 million bond at the Shelby County Jail.

According to court documents, back in November 25, Garner was involved in an argument with victim Derius Marquis Fields. The argument escalated, resulting in Garner shooting Fields with a pistol, killing him.

Police arrived on the scene, finding Fields dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Another person, who was at the scene, was injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office believes there is no further danger to the public, although the investigation into the shooting is still active.

