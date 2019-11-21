41-year-old Sumiton woman found safe

SUMITON, Ala. (WIAT) UPDATE 1:40 p.m. – According to the Sumiton Police Department, 41-year-old Leah Gilliland has been found safe.

Sumiton Police Department Facebook

11:00 a.m. – The Sumiton Police Department needs your help in locating a missing woman.

41-year-old Leah Fitzgerald Gilliland was last seen Friday at 2 p.m. Police say she was recently reported missing. She is 5’8″ tall and weighs 160 pounds.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Leah Gilliland please contact the Sumiton Police Department at 205-648-3261.