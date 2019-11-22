STUDY: New possible vaping injury “Popcorn Lung”

FILE – In this Oct. 4, 2019, file photo, a woman using an electronic cigarette exhales in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. With one in four teenagers now using e-cigarettes, underage vaping is universally condemned, and the federal government considers it an epidemic. But some other researchers believe recent trends continue to show vaping’s promise as a tool to steer millions of adult smokers away from cigarettes, the nation’s leading cause of death. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

(WIAT & CNN) A new study suggests vaping could cause different kinds of damage to the lungs.. including the condition called, “Popcorn Lung,”

According to the Canadian Medical Association Journal published the study, Wednesday. Researchers looked at a case involving an Ontario teenager.

Health Officials say the teen was placed on life-support after officials say he suffered a severe vaping-related illness.

Researchers found the teen’s condition was more in line with “POPCORN LUNG.”

The lung disease got the nickname after factory workers developed it from breathing in chemicals found in buttery or caramel-like flavors.

Doctors say the case shows proof that vaping-related illnesses can take different forms and are calling for more research.

Meanwhile, the number of lung injury cases tied to vaping continues to rise in the U.S.

The centers for disease control and prevention released new numbers Thursday, bringing the number of cases to 2,290 and 47 deaths.