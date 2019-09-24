State leaders respond to Trump Impeachment Inquiry

(WIAT) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi just announced the Impeachment Inquiry into President Trump and state leaders are chiming in.

ALGOP Chairman Terry Lathan Statement onDemocrat Impeachment Inquiry Against President Trump

“The actions of the Democrats today are simply deplorable, to use a phrase they know so well. They have spent the last three years trying to destroy Donald J. Trump by any means — fake news, investigations that went nowhere, using a fake dossier to stop him with other low moments — and after repeated failure they are now opening an impeachment inquiry without any evidence and before a single transcript is released. This is no longer just an attack on our President — it is an all out political war on the American citizens who chose President Trump to sit in the White House. We see through the Democrats’ election year tactics and their attempt to once again overturn the will of the people. Their shameful antics and national hissy fits are a true disservice to our beloved nation as they are attacking all who elected President Trump.”

Mrs. Terry Lathan

Chairman, Alabama Republican Party

Congressman Robert Aderholt issued the following statement:

“Since the Democrats took control of the House of Representatives in January, impeachment has been first and foremost on the minds of most of the Democrat Caucus. While most of their constituents hoped to see the Democrat majority work on better trade deals, infrastructure funding, and real immigration reform, the new majority has been working on overturning the results of the 2016 election, as it did not turn out as they expected.

“I think most Americans want Congress to focus on issues that help families and strengthen the economy, rather than impeaching this President.” –

Congressman Robert Aderholt (R) U.S. Representative for Alabama’s 4th Congressional District



Congressman Mo Brooks’ Statement on Pelosi’s Announcement of “Official Impeachment Inquiry”

“The Constitution states a president can only be impeached for ‘Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.’ Hatred, dislike or a desire for Socialism & Open Borders do not support gutting the people’s will and overturning properly held elections. Socialist Democrats have yet to produce ANY credible evidence of President Trump’s violation of a SINGLE, SPECIFIC federal criminal statute that constitutes ‘Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.’”

“Frankly, if Socialist Democrats had evidence proving guilt, they would have already impeached President Trump. Further, the Bill Clinton fiasco established the Congressional standard for impeachment. Under the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause, Congress should not impeach ANY president for any crime equal to or less than the felonies committed by President Clinton: felony perjury and obstruction of justice. After all, President Clinton was not removed from office even though he confessed to committing felonies while in office. Treating different presidents “unequally” is a hyper-partisan miscarriage of justice & violation of the 14th Amendment.”

“I look forward to upcoming hearings revealing whether there is credible evidence of an impeachable offense or whether this is just another ‘Russian Collusion Witch-Hunt,’ as everything to date suggests it is. In any event, I will abide by my oath of office to defend and protect the Constitution. I will examine all evidence. I will apply that evidence to governing federal criminal statutes. I will apply 14th Amendment equal protection principles. I will vote accordingly.”

Bradly Byrne, a candidate for U.S. Senate and the Congressman from Alabama’s First Congressional District issues a statement

“I will vehemently fight these efforts to impeach President Trump. The radical Squad has taken over the Democrat Party, and the American people will see right through this nonsense. President Trump has been the conservative leader that our country needs, and Democrats just can’t stand that he is getting the job done.

“I have a straightforward question for Alabama’s Democrat Senator Doug Jones: do you support these impeachment proceedings? Every leader in our country should have to say whether they stand with President Trump and the American people or if they stand with the Socialist Squad.”

Representative Mike Rogers issues a statement

“Nancy Pelosi and her socialist horde in the House cannot accept that Donald Trump won the election in 2016 fair and square. From the Russia hoax, to fake obstruction, to fanning recession fears to calls to world leaders, Democrats are obsessed with impeachment. If only the Democrats would put this much effort in making America great again,”

