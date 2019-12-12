St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office search for missing 17-year-old



ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. – (WIAT) The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing juvenile alert.

Officials are searcing for 17-year-old Tyler Glen Ashworth.

Authorities say Tyler was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 3, in the Brian Drive area of Leeds.

Ashworth is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds.

Investigators have reason to believe he could be in the Cullman area.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Tyler Ashworth, call 911 or call the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.

