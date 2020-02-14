South Carolina authorities: Critical evidence found links 6-year-old Faye to man found dead

CAYCE, SC – (WIAT & CNN) 6-year-old Faye Marie Swetlik, went missing Monday afternoon, after getting off of a school and three days later, authorities say they found her body in her own neighborhood of Churchill Heights.

Friday morning, South Carolina officials release new details in the investigation into the disappearance and death of 6-year-old Faye.

Authorities say, “a critical piece of evidence was found in the trash that belonged to the man who was found dead near where Faye’s body was found.”

Faye’s body was located in a wooded area near her home and a Napa Auto Parts store. And Cody’s body was found at his residence.





According to the Lexington County Coroner, the man who was found dead has been identified as Cody Scott Taylor, a 30-year-old white man. Officials say he lives on 602 Picadilly Square, which is in the same neighborhood as Faye’s family.

Investigators say that the critical piece of evidence found that lead them to the bodies of Faye and Cody is something that can be found on the FBI flyer that was released regarding her disappearance. But no other details as to what the evidence is has been given at this time.

Authorities say Faye’s house and Cody’s houses are about 100 to 150 feet apart from each other. And they do not believe that there is a threat to anyone else at this time.



South Carolina officials say no suspects or arrests have been arrested at this time and they are not seeking any persons of interest.

Authorities say Cody Scott Taylor has no criminal history and was not known to law enforcement.

This is an ongoing investigation.



