So cute! WATCH: Elephants enjoy 1,300-pound pumpkin as they celebrate Fall season

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It is officially Fall! The leaves are falling, the temperatures are getting cooler and the elephants are chowing down on pumpkins.

Some elephants at the Cleveland, Ohio Zoo got a chance to celebrate Fall by enjoying a 1,300-pound pumpkin.

WATCH: CHECK IT OUT: Elephants eat pumpkins at the Cleveland, Ohio Zoo.

Elephants eat pumpkins at the Cleveland, Ohio Zoo

🎃🐘🐘CHECK IT OUT: Elephants eat pumpkins at the Cleveland, Ohio Zoo.

Posted by CBS 42 on Tuesday, October 8, 2019

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is celebrating 30 years of “Boo at the Zoo” by giving the animals an early Halloween treat.

The elephants had a great time, smashing the pumpkin with their feet then throwing pieces around with their trunks.

They actually ate the treat, finishing it in less than 30 minutes.

Happy Fall Elephants!!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

ONE CLASS AT A TIME sponsored by eCO Credit Union

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

CBS 42 College Football Challenge

CLICK HERE TO PLAY!

CBS 42 College Football Saturday

Check out all the latest sports news now!

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events