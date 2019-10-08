So cute! WATCH: Elephants enjoy 1,300-pound pumpkin as they celebrate Fall season

It is officially Fall! The leaves are falling, the temperatures are getting cooler and the elephants are chowing down on pumpkins.

Some elephants at the Cleveland, Ohio Zoo got a chance to celebrate Fall by enjoying a 1,300-pound pumpkin.

Elephants eat pumpkins at the Cleveland, Ohio Zoo.

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is celebrating 30 years of “Boo at the Zoo” by giving the animals an early Halloween treat.

The elephants had a great time, smashing the pumpkin with their feet then throwing pieces around with their trunks.



They actually ate the treat, finishing it in less than 30 minutes.

Happy Fall Elephants!!