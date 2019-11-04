Small plane crashes into a cemetery in Massachusetts

NEW BEDFORD (CBS & WIAT) – A small plane crashed into a New Bedford cemetery Monday afternoon.

According to the FAA, the pilot was the only person aboard the Cessna 150 when it crashed into a rural cemetery around 3 p.m.

The pilot’s condition has not been released.

NTSB is investigating the crash.

NTSB investigating today's crash of Cessna 150 in New Bedford, Mass. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) November 4, 2019

A woman who lives near the cemetery tells officials she heard a low-flying aircraft and when she went outside, she saw a plane nose-down in the cemetery.

The plane departed from New Bedford Regional Airport, about five miles away from where it crashed.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating what caused the crash.

No other information has been released.