Singer-Songwriter Chris Brown hosts a yard sale at his California home

TARZANA, CA – (WIAT & CBS) Singer-Songwriter Chris Brown is hosting a yard sale at his Tarzana home today and he posted all the details on social media.
Tents with clothing racks underneath cover the cul de sac outside the 30-year-old singer’s house this morning.
Authorities say dozens of people were lined up near Brown’s house at 8 a.m.
Brown posted details about the sale, including his home address, to Instagram and Twitter, encouraging the public to score some of his things for cheap.
According to the flyer, the sale will feature “significantly marked-down, high-end designer items,” on a first-come, first-served basis.
The yard sale will take place between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday at Brown’s home, 19602 Citrus Ridge Drive in Tarzana.