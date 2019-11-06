Singer-Songwriter Chris Brown hosts a yard sale at his California home

TARZANA, CA – (WIAT & CBS) Singer-Songwriter Chris Brown is hosting a yard sale at his Tarzana home today and he posted all the details on social media.



Tents with clothing racks underneath cover the cul de sac outside the 30-year-old singer’s house this morning.

WATCH: CHRIS BROWN HOSTS A YARD SALE AT HIS HOME IN TARZANA, CALIFORNIA

Authorities say dozens of people were lined up near Brown’s house at 8 a.m.

Brown posted details about the sale, including his home address, to Instagram and Twitter, encouraging the public to score some of his things for cheap.

DA CRIB…. ❤️ 2 day event pic.twitter.com/WnsN2Zp2U0 — Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) November 6, 2019

According to the flyer, the sale will feature “significantly marked-down, high-end designer items,” on a first-come, first-served basis.

The yard sale will take place between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday at Brown’s home, 19602 Citrus Ridge Drive in Tarzana.