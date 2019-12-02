Shots fired inside Waukesha High School in Wisconsin; suspect in custody

WAUKESHA, WI – (WIAT, CNN & CBS) We are following breaking news of reports of shots being fired inside of a High School in Wisconsin.

The School District of Waukesha has confirmed shots were fired inside Waukesha South High School.

The high school is on lockdown, as well as Whittier Elementary School nearby.

Waukesha police say a suspect has been taken into custody after gunshots were fired inside Waukesha South High School.

Officials say the building is safe and secure — and that this is an isolated incident. They say they are not seeking anybody else.

Students were seen leaving the school and meeting with their parents and guardians.

No injuries have been reported at this time as police continue to investigate.