BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are conducting an investigation after two people, including a juvenile, were shot Saturday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Rod Mauldin with BPD, officers with the East Precinct responded around 3 p.m. to the 7500 block of First Avenue South. When officers arrived, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Mauldin says one of the victims was a juvenile.

Both victims were transported to local hospitals. BPD said the juvenile’s injuries were possibly life-threatening.

No other information is available at this time.

