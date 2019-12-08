Several area Christmas parades set for Sunday

Selig, left, speaks to an unidentified woman in front of a decorated tree on public land, in Durham, N.H. After concerns in 2018 that the tree-lighting ceremony at a park in Durham was too focused on Christmas, and a decision to deny a menorah to be displayed next to the tree, town councilors came up with the idea of a celebration that pays tribute to winter called “Frost Fest.” (Deb Cram/Foster’s Daily Democrat via AP)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — If you want to get into the holiday spirit Sunday, there are several opportunities to enjoy a local Christmas parade.

In Birmingham, the parade will start at 4:30 p.m. at 5th Avenue and 15th Street South. It will be followed by a tree lighting ceremony at Linn Park in front of City Hall.

In Vestavia Hills, a parade is scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. The parade route will be from Liberty Park Sports Complex to Alston Meadows.

Finally, in Mountain Brook, a parade is planned for 3 to 4 p.m. The parade will begin at Office Park and travel through Mountain Brook Village on Cahaba Road.

According to the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce, the roads in that area should all re-open around 4:30 p.m.