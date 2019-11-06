Senator Doug Jones & colleagues call for vote to renew funding for HBCUs, Minority-Serving Institutions

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIAT) – Alabama Senator Doug Jones leads a press conference at the U.S. Capitol to call for a vote on his bipartisan legislation to renew now-expired funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and other minority-serving institutions.

WATCH: Senator Doug Jones calls for a vote at the FUTURE ACT Press Conference

(press play to watch)

Earlier this week, Senator Jones led 37 of his colleagues in a letter to Senate leaders calling for passage of his bipartisan FUTURE Act legislation to renew this vital funding.

Senator Jones is joined by several of his Senate colleagues as well as key leaders from the minority-serving institution community.