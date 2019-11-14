Sen. Sanders and Rep. Ocasio-Cortez host rally advocating ‘Green New Deal’ bill focused on public housing

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (WIAT & CBS) Presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Ocasio-Cortez spoke at a rally advocating for a Green New Deal bill focused on public housing on Thursday afternoon.

The proposed legislation would reduce the carbon emissions of public housing in the United States, as well as create healthier living conditions and jobs for public housing residents.

WATCH: SENATOR BERNIE SANDERS AND REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ HOLD A PRESS CONFERENCE ON ‘GREEN NEW DEAL FOR PUBLIC HOUSING’

Senator Sanders also spoke about the Impeachment Inquiry hearings.

When asked whether impeachment proceeding were inhibiting their ability to pass legislation, Sanders said “We are mature enough as a nation to walk and chew bubble gum at the same time.”