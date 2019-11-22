Second suspect in death of Clark Atlanta student denied bond; suspect smothered victim with plastic bag

ATLANTA, GA – (WIAT & CNN) The two suspects in the Clark Atlanta student, 21-year-old Alexis Crawford’s death have both been denied bond.

21-year-old Jordyn Jones appeared in court Thursday and was deemed a flight risk.

Her boyfriend, 21-year-old Barron Brantley had his court appearance Friday.

The couple is charged with murdering Alexis Crawford.

Police say Brantley admitted to strangling Crawford to death. Jones is accused of smothering Crawford with a plastic bag until she stopped breathing.

According to the police, they left her body in a park in Decatur.
Days before her death, Crawford filed a police report alleging that Brantley raped her.


He is expected in court again in January.

