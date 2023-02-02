HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — A second person has died following a January house fire in Hueytown.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 84-year-old Wanda Thompson Tucker was injured in a house fire in the 1800 block of Edgehill Drive on January 28 and taken to UAB Hospital for treatment. The coroner said Wanda Tucker later died at the hospital on January 31.

The coroner’s office previously said 86-year-old Tommy Tucker also died in the fire.

Two adults were rescued from the burning home, and another was able to escape before first responders arrived.

The cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding both deaths are being investigated by the Hueytown Fire and Police Departments.