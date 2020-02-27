Second person charged in Fort Valley State student’s murder

FORT VALLEY, GA – (WIAT & CNN) A second person has been arrested in connection to the murder of a 23-year-old Georgia student.

According to Officials, 22-year-old Javion Abron has been charged with two counts of false statements and one count of concealing a death.

22-year-old Javion Abron

Authorities say 23-year-old Anitra Gunn went missing Friday, February 14th. The Fort Valley State University student’s body was found a few days later in a wooded area.

23-year-old Anitra Gunn Courtesy: Fort Valley Police Department, CBS

Investigators say they have since located Gunn’s cellphone, but they are still looking for a part of her damaged vehicle.

GBI Special Agent, Todd Cosby, says “During the investigation, we’re not going to leave any stone unturned. And we know the bumper’s missing and so it’s a piece of evidence that we need to locate.”

23-year-old DeMarcus Little (Courtesy: CNN)

According to investigators. Abron was friends with Gunn and the man charged with killing her – Gunn’s boyfriend 23-year-old DeMarcus Little.

23-year-old DeMarcus Little

Little appeared in court Tuesday and has been charged with malice murder. The District Attorney has not revealed what evidence he has against Little but says there was enough for a murder charge.

Little’s defense attorney says his client has a great military career with no criminal history. And he says there is no way that he could have done this.

The judge did not grant a bond.

Authorities say it was determined by the coroner that Anitra Gunn died from strangulation.

This is an ongoing investigation.