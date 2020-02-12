New video shows missing 6-year-old South Carolina girl before disappearance

COLUMBIA, SC – (WIAT & CNN) Officials have just released a new video of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik just before she went missing in South Carolina.

The video shows Faye as she is getting off of the school bus Monday afternoon, and that is the last time that the first-grader was seen.

10:00 am – Authorities in South Carolina say 6-year-old Faye Swetlik was last seen Monday afternoon getting off of a school bus, and now they are reaching out to everyone to help find her.

Cayce Department of Public Safety says more than 250 officers and investigators from local, state and federal agencies are looking for the missing 6-year-old.

Authorities say she went missing in the Churchill Heights area Monday afternoon.

According to the Director of Public Safety, Bryon Snellgrove, officials have not ruled anything out, and they are not sure if she just walked off and is just somewhere in the woods or not.

Officials say a red car was towed away from where Faye went missing and is being processed.

Investigators say they have no indication that Faye has been abducted and they are exhausting every lead received.

Authorities say surveillance video has been a helpful part of their investigation but they are still asking for the public’s help to find her. They are urging anyone with video footage, who lives in the area or any tips to contact the police.

A vigil was held for Faye, Tuesday evening as family and friends gathered to pray for her safe return.

Authorities say the family has been cooperating with the investigation and they are no suspects at this time.

Faye’s family says she is a bubbly, energetic first-grader with a smile that brightens up a room. They miss that smile and want Faye to come back home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Carolina Law Enforcement.

