TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that escaped inmate worker, Quinn Rogers, was back in police custody as of 8:01 a.m.

ORIGINAL: A search is underway for an inmate that escaped custody in Tuscaloosa County Friday morning.

According to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Quinn Rogers, 23, who serves as an inmate worker at the Tuscaloosa County Jail, walked away from his job post around 6 a.m.

The search is currently underway in the downtown area of Northport. No other information is available at this time.

