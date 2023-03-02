BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Several schools in central Alabama are closing or moving to remote learning on Friday because of the forecasted severe weather.
Here’s the full list of schools set to close or have remote learning on Friday:
- Calhoun County Schools — CLOSED
- Chilton County Schools — E-Learning Day
- Cullman City Schools — CLOSED
- Cullman County Schools — E-Learning Day
- Etowah County Schools — CLOSED
- Gadsden City Schools — E-Learning Day
- Jasper City Schools — E-Learning Day
- Talladega City Schools — CLOSED
- Talladega County Schools — CLOSED
- Westbrook Christian School — E-Learning Day