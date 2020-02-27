Savannah city officials: No injuries reported in Eastern Wharf Project fire

SAVANNAH, GA – (WIAT & CNN) – Emergency crews respond to a massive fire at the Eastern Wharf Project construction site in downtown Savannah.

According to the Savannah Fire Department, the fire is believed to have started on the 5th floor of the building.

Authorities say construction workers first noticed smoke in the building and alerted 911.

According to officials with the City of Savannah, no injuries have been reported from this fire.

Several roads in the area are closed according to the Savannah Police Department.

