1  of  2
Breaking News
Police believe missing teen Aniah Blanchard harmed, victim of foul play | Reward increases to $35K Man’s body found on side of road in Walker County

Sanders files for New Hampshire presidential primary

Top Stories

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., center, files to be listed on the New Hampshire primary as Secretary of State Bill Gardner, left, and his wife Jane Sanders, right, watch on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at the Secretary of State’s office in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has officially filed for the New Hampshire presidential primary, becoming the second major contender to do so.

Sanders was greeted Thursday by supporters at the New Hampshire Statehouse. He held a rally after officially signing up.

The 78-year-old lawmaker captured the 2016 New Hampshire Democratic primary with a 22-point victory. He is now working to maintain momentum in a crowded 2020 field.

Sanders told reporters that he was “proud” of his campaign so far and that he would not take New Hampshire for granted but would run “aggressively” there.

WATCH: 2020 PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE SENATOR BERNIE SANDERS SPEAKS DURING A ‘RIGHTS AND DEMOCRACY FORUM’

2020 PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE SENATOR BERNIE SANDERS SPEAKS DURING A 'RIGHTS AND DEMOCRACY FORUM'

2020 PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE SENATOR BERNIE SANDERS SPEAKS DURING A 'RIGHTS AND DEMOCRACY FORUM' | 2020 Presidential Candidate Senator Bernie Sanders speaks during a 'Rights and Democracy Forum' taking place now in Claremont, New Hampshire

Posted by CBS 42 on Thursday, October 31, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events