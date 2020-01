NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 22: Drummer Neil Peart of Rush performs at the Barclays Center on October 22, 2012 in the Brooklyn borough of New York, New York. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

(WIAT) — After a three-and-a-half year-long battle with brain cancer, Rush drummer Neil Peart has passed away.

Peart died on Tuesday in Santa Monica, Cali. His band took to Twitter to make the official announcement of his passing.

Neil Peart September 12, 1952 – January 7, 2020 pic.twitter.com/NivX2RhiB8 — Rush (@rushtheband) January 10, 2020

Peart joined Rush back in 1974 and was inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.

He is survived by his wife, Carrie, and his daughter, Olivia Louise.

