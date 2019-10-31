Roy Moore files paperwork to qualify to run for U.S. Senate

1  of  2
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) Former Alabama Supreme Court Judge Roy Moore announced Wednesday he will be filing the necessary paperwork to qualify to run for the U.S. Senate. Thursday afternoon, Roy Moore took the needed steps and filed the official paperwork with the Alabama Republican Party at the party’s headquarters.

He officially announced his intent to run in June. He lost the senate seat to Democrat Doug Jones in a 2017 special election.

The deadline to qualify for the senate race is Nov. 8. The Republican primary date is March 3, 2020.

