HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT & CNN) Rock ‘n’ Roll Legend Little Richard was laid to rest in Huntsville.

He was buried at the Oakwood University Memorial Gardens Cemetery in a small private ceremony.



Little Richard was one of the first black artists to find success with fans of all backgrounds. And he was in the first class inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame.

Little Richard died on May 9th, the cause was related to bone cancer.

He was 87-years-old.