BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Representative John Rogers was taken into custody Monday morning after prosecutors said the representative attempted to contact a key witness in an ongoing investigation into alleged kickbacks.

In September, Rogers was indicted on two federal counts of obstruction of justice. Rogers, and his assistant Varrie Johnson Kindall, are accused of offering money as a bribe to the unnamed witness to provide false information to authorities looking into a possible kickback scheme.

Last week, federal prosecutors claimed Rogers violated the conditions of his bond by attempting to contact the unnamed witness via FaceTime and moved to have Rogers’ bond revoked. Prosecutors said the witness did not answer and reported the calls to investigators.

The case is part of an investigation into the workings of the Jefferson County Community Service Fund, which the legislature and the Jefferson County Delegation had used for community projects. Earlier this year, former Rep. Fred Plump of District 55 was indicted with conspiring to direct money from the fund into his Piper Davis Youth Baseball League between March 2019 and April 2023. Plump subsequently pleaded guilty to conspiracy and obstruction of justice charges.

Additionally, Kindall is charged with conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, money laundering, obstruction of justice and tax charges.

Rogers, 82, has represented District 52 – which includes Jefferson County – in the Alabama House of Representatives since 1982.