REMEMBERING WHITNEY: 8 years ago today, Legendary Singer Whitney Houston died at age 48

Today 8 years ago, Legendary Singer Whitney Houston died at the age of 48.
Whitney Elizabeth Houston was a well-known American singer and actress.
Throughout her entire music, she was cited as the most awarded female of all-time by the Guinness World Records.
Houston remains one of the best-selling music artists of all time with 200 million records sold worldwide.
During her music career, Houston released seven studio albums and two soundtrack albums, all of which have been certified diamond, multi-platinum, platinum, or gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA)
Whitney Houston has been honored with numerous awards and accolades, where she has been recognized worldwide for her success in the music and movie industries.
She has been honored with and received 22 American Music Awards, 16 Billboard Music Awards, 1 Emmy, 15 Guinness World Records, 6 Grammy Awards, 7 Soul Train Awards, and 14 World Music Awards.
Her musical classics include, ‘I Will Always Love You’, ‘Saving All My Love’, ‘How Will I Know’,’ ‘Greatest Love Of All,’ ‘I’m Every Woman’, “I’m Your Baby Tonight,’ just to name a few.
At the age of 48, Whitney died in Beverly Hills, California. According to the coroner, she died from drowning caused by coronary artery disease and cocaine intoxication.
She was buried at the Fairview Cemetery in Westfield New Jersey.
For more on Whitey Houston visit: https://www.whitneyhouston.com/