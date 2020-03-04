REMEMBERING JURNEE: Family, friends honor little girl shot, killed in Gate City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) Family and friends gather to remember Jurnee Coleman with a special balloon release in her honor.

Today, March 4th would have been Jurnee’s 5th birthday.

Jurnee was shot in the head and killed in Marks Village Community in Gate City back in July 2019.

According to Michael Coleman who is Jurnee’s father, he says she went downstairs for a drink when the bullet struck her in the head. Jurnee was taken to Children’s of Alabama for treatment and remained in critical condition until her death.

Birmingham Police say during the course of the investigation, a warrant was obtained for the accused murder suspect, Raymond Shine.



38-year-old Shine was arrested and charged with a felon in possession of a firearm, one day after he was released from the Jefferson County Jail.

Shine is accused of getting into an altercation with the father of Jurnee and firing shots into the home and ultimately hit Jurnee in the head.



