Recall expanded for blood pressure medication over possible cancer risk

(WIAT) A recall has been expanded for a fifth time for several blood pressure medications.

The recall includes three additional lots of losartan potassium tablets and two lots of losartan potassium/hydrochlorothiazide tablets by Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited.





According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the company is recalling the lots of losartan products that contain N-Methylnitrosobutyric acid “above the acceptable daily intake levels released by the FDA.”

Federal health officials say NMBA is a potential carcinogen.

“Losartan is used to treat hypertension, hypertensive patients with Left Ventricular Hypertrophy and for the treatment of nephropathy in Type 2 diabetic patients. Losartan Potassium and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets, USP is used to treat hypertension and hypertensive patients with Left Ventricular Hypertrophy,” FDA officials said.

Health officials say those who take these products should continue to do so if stopping the medication or taking an alternative medication would put the patient at a greater risk of harm.

Patients are urged to contact their pharmacist.

For more details on the recall visit: www.fda.gov/recalls