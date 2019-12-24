RECALL ALERT: Trader Joe’s Egg, Potato Salad recall due to listeria

(WIAT & CNN) We have a recall alert to tell you about. Trader Joe’s Egg Salad and Old Fashioned Potato Salad have been recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

The products have been removed from stores out of an abundance of caution. Customers who have already purchased it are advised to throw it away or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

The company, Bakkavor Foods USA, Inc. is voluntarily recalling Trader Joe’s Egg Salad, 6 oz and Trader Joe’s Old Fashioned Potato Salad, 20 oz with “USE BY” date codes up through and including 12/27/19 because these products have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

According to the FDA, this recall is taking place due to a notification by Almark Foods of Gainesville, GA that they supplied certain lots of Broken Egg Whites products in 20 Lbs pails which may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes and its association with a Listeria monocytogenes foodborne illness investigation.

Symptoms of infection include high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.



No illnesses have been reported.

